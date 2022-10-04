Hyderabad: White-plate private vehicles taking toll on cabbies coffers

Hyderabad: Indiscriminate operation of private vehicles as stage carriers seems to have caused a huge dent in the coffers of drivers of public transport vehicles, especially taxis and cabs. The drivers of these vehicles are incurring huge losses due to privately-run vehicles that ply illegally as stage carriers from various spots in the city.



The white number plate vehicles are cutting into the revenue of cab drivers during the festival season. They sought the help of the Road Transport Authority officials to reign in the offenders. The Telangana State Taxi Drivers' Joint Action Committee has drawn the attention of the officials to the modus operandi of the non-transport vehicles with white number plates using them for passenger transport.

With this festive season, the taxi-cab drivers are lacking passengers, as the white number plate vehicles are operating on city roads as well as to districts and neighbouring States which is illegal. This is cutting the revenue of taxi drivers. There are several such spots in the city which turn into a stand for these vehicles, including Aramgarh, LB Nagar, BHEL, JBS, Uppal, Gachibowli and other areas across the city," said Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the committee.

With negligence of the Road Transport authorities, this has increased in recent years. Operating white number plate vehicles as transport vehicles is prohibited. "Due to cutting of our revenue, the taxi drivers are unable to complete all documents. "The taxi drivers will pay quarterly and annually taxes, insurance, permits, fitness; but with all these verified documents there is no money left as the cost of living has increased; drivers are running in losses," he added. The JAC has given a representation to the authorities, but nothing has been done yet. The issue is becoming serious day-by-day. Hundreds of private vehicles are operating on roads with passengers in the city. "The authorities must take up a special drive and ban illegal running of private vehicles as transport vehicles."

Moreover, the local Mobile App-based vehicles are mushrooming in the city. The local apps are also running white number plate vehicles in the city. It is also observed that they are plying to the other districts and States. Salauddin said, "this private car accommodates up to 7-8 passengers every day, cramming them into one another. Staying jam-packed in the car causes suffocation. If a passenger is unwell, there are chances that even others could contract the disease given that they are seated in 'closest' proximity. Moreover, in the context of reaching the destination on time, these vehicles are driven at breakneck speed on highways, increasing the potential risk of accidents.

Even though over-speeding by private vehicles claimed several lives in the past few months, passengers still do not hesitate to travel by them. Whereas, the transport vehicle has safety, speed-lock and insurance," he pointed out. The authorities said travelling in white plate number vehicles for commercial and transport purposes is not only illegal, but also prohibited. It is punishable under Section 66 of the TS Motor Vehicle Act and under Section 192 A. As they are illicit operations, strict action would be initiated against them. They said in case of any untoward incident like accidents, the passengers will not be covered by any insurance scheme.