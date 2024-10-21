Hyderabad will emerge a leader in construction sector: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is poised to compete with cities nationwide and emerge as a leader in the construction industry, according to Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Minister, accompanied by senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, inaugurated the Roof and Floor Property Expo at a convention center in Kompally on Sunday.

Following the inauguration, Sridhar Babu interacted with builders and real estate developers. During the interaction, he advised representatives from construction companies not to be influenced by those trying to create doubts about Hyderabad’s development.

Sridhar Babu expressed confidence that North Hyderabad would continue to expand and thrive with residential communities and villas, highlighting the area’s growth potential.

The expo featured approximately 100 projects showcased by 15 developers, offering homebuyers a wide range of residential properties to explore, along with expert advice and opportunities to interact directly with top developers.

Notable developers participating in the exhibition included Aparna Constructions, Primark, Saket Developers, Subishi Infra, Shilpa Infratech, Modi Builders, Shanta Sriram, Golden Key, Growth Stories, Lexus Group, and S Cube. These companies offered visitors attractive festive deals and discounts, aiming to draw in prospective buyers.