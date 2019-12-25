Hyderabad: Wine shops fined for MRP violations

Hyderabad: After many recent incidents of restaurants being fined for exorbitant prices than MRP on cold drink and water bottles the liquor shops are not so behind following the same trend.

In instances where the consumers were charged Rs 180 for a bottle of liquor, which actually costs Rs 150, the consumers raised alarms against the wine shops after which the legal meteorology department inspected several wine shops across city.

However, responding to an RTI filed with the legal meteorology department Ranga Reddy Zone by Sai Teja, who heads Social Media Forum Against Corruption, the department shared that from January 2018 till date (October 31) the legal meteorology department conducted inspections in 264 shops across city and have imposed fines on 25 shops and collected a sum of amount Rs 1,59,000 so far.