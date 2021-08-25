Hyderabad: With 284 tonnes of onion, first Kisan Rail from Hyderabad chugs to Tripura

Kacheguda: For the first time, Kisan Rail on Tuesday transported from Kacheguda station 284 tonnes of onion loaded in 12 parcel vans (VPUs) to Agartala railway station in Tripura.

The freight customers have been granted 50 per cent tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the scheme 'operation greens - top to total'.

The total revenue generated through the Kisan Rail is Rs 18.3 lakhs. In fact, this is the first Kisan Rail from the Hyderabad zone, which is striving its best to take forward the Kisan Rail concept introduced by the Railways, in association with the ministry, to boost the agricultural sector and farming community.

The Business Development Units (BDU)team of the SCR headquarters and the divisional Officials have been successful in explaining the benefits of Kisan Rail to freight customers. "Kisan Rail has helped farmers, traders and other cargo aggregators for transporting their products to any station across the railways with reasonably lesser freight charges.

These efforts have resulted in transporting the first Kisan Rail from Kacheguda to the North-East, where there is lot of demand for onions," said a senior SCR officer.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, has appreciated the Hyderabad division officials for their efforts in capturing new commodity for loading through Kisan Rail from Kacheguda, which is in the heart of the city.

He stated that the zone is always ready to extend any assistance to farmers and traders in transportation of Kisan Rails from any suitable station of the zone to the freight customers.