Hyderabad: With dirt all around, residents want garbage point shifted

Hyderabad: With the recent rain, the garbage point at Imlibun with slush spread on the Salar Jung bridge is creating inconvenience to the commuters, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is not bothered to clean the road. Residents and activists urged the GHMC to shift the Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SCTP) located in Darulshifa to the city outskirts.

Due to the hazardous environment, the entire locality and surroundings of the Old City has been facing difficulties and life becomes a living hell, thanks to the rains, nauseating stench and uncontrolled mosquito menace.

According to residents, the bridge is slippery during the rainy season due to garbage which is causing a lot of difficulty to the commuters. Due to the slush on the road, commuters find it difficult to cross the bridge during the rainy season as it is risky to travel from the bridge.

Every year, this bridge is closed during rains. "A large number of accidents have occurred where the commuters skid due to the slippery road. Following this, several deaths were also reported in recent years," pointed out Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

A representation is also given to the GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and Zonal Commissioner (Charminar) N Samrat Ashok to shift the garbage station," said Ahmed.

The garbage station collects around 1,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily from parts of Old city, and daily hundreds of garbage vans shift the garbage to this garbage point, resulting, to a slippery road. The bridge is the only route to Darulshifa, and surrounding areas. "The GHMC can at least clean the sludge from the road daily to ensure the slippery road. This can save the commuters from getting skid and prevent accidents," pointed Shivam, a regular commuter and resident of Imlibun.

Mohammed Sarwar, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar said, "The dumping yard has become a disaster to the people residing nearby, due to which they are being suffered from vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, dehydration and other diseases. We residents urge the concerned authorities to shift the garbage station from the residential area to the city outskirts."