Hyderabad: With repeal of agriculture laws, TRS hopeful of Centre bending to its demand

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has termed the repealing of three contentious farm laws a great victory for farmers in the country.

Party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and said, "The power of people is always greater than the people in power, and it has been proved once again by Indian farmers who got what they demanded through their relentless agitation."

Echoing a similar view, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, in a statement released on Friday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the ground-level situation in the country and apologised to farmers as well as people for bringing out the contentious laws.

"The decision was long-pending. Farmers agitation could have been avoided had they repealed the laws earlier," he said, congratulating the farmers who continued their fight notwithstanding extreme weather conditions and others.

Singireddy further added that the rulers should not take unilateral decisions and people's acceptance was must for the government to sustain. He said he was confident of Centre taking the Maha Dharna and farmers protests of TRS into consideration and subsequently make an announcement on paddy procurement in the State.

"The PM is aware of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's fighting spirit. We are hopeful that the Centre will take a decision on paddy procurement before the farmers agitation intensifies in Telangana," he added.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other Ministers also welcomed the Centre's decision.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has been holding a series of meetings with agriculture experts and farmer association leaders to finalise action plan to intensify the fight demanding Centre to procure paddy. As the deadline given to the Centre to announce its policy on paddy procurement ends by Sunday, the TRS chief is making fast moves towards intensifying the government-sponsored fight.