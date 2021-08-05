Hyderabad witnesses light showers, temperature drops

Hyderabad on Thursday witnessed light showers in few areas. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Srinagar colony while several other areas like Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Musheerabad and Osmania University received light showers.



Districts like Nirmal, Siddipet, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Vekatapuram, Mulugu and Mahabubabad also witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.



According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will witness rain at isolated places for the next two days. It said that the maximum temperature in the city will range between 31 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in range between 21 to 23 degree Celsius.



On Wednesday, Kapra in the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Central University on Thursday morning.

