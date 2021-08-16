Hyderabad: Woman alleges kidnap and rape by Gandhi Hospital staff

A woman alleged that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a staff at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Monday when she approached the police.



Getting into details, the woman along with her sister visited Gandhi Hospital to show her brother-in-law to a doctor on August 4 when a staff member, identified as Uma Maheshwar confined the two sisters in a room and sexually assaulted them for four days.



The woman also stated that she managed to escape from the accused and her sister had gone missing. It is learned that the woman approached Mahabubnagar town-I police and later lodged a complaint with Chilakalaguda police.



The accused, Uma Maheshwar is a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

