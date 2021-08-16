  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman alleges kidnap and rape by Gandhi Hospital staff

Woman alleges kidnap and rape by Gandhi Hospital staff
x

Woman alleges kidnap and rape by Gandhi Hospital staff

Highlights

  • Woman alleges kidnap and rape of her and her sister in Hyderabad
  • The accused, Uma Maheshwar is a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital

A woman alleged that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a staff at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Monday when she approached the police.

Getting into details, the woman along with her sister visited Gandhi Hospital to show her brother-in-law to a doctor on August 4 when a staff member, identified as Uma Maheshwar confined the two sisters in a room and sexually assaulted them for four days.

The woman also stated that she managed to escape from the accused and her sister had gone missing. It is learned that the woman approached Mahabubnagar town-I police and later lodged a complaint with Chilakalaguda police.

The accused, Uma Maheshwar is a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X