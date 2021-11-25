  • Menu
Hyderabad woman attempts suicide at Srisailam temple

A woman from Hyderabad attempted suicide near the temple of Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in Srisailam.

A woman from Hyderabad attempted suicide near the temple of Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in Srisailam. The woman consumed a poisonous substance and tried to commit suicide.

People who noticed her rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a hospital. She was identified as Mounika Reddy. A copy of police complaint was found with her. The police registered a case and are yet to know the reason for her suicide. An investigation is underway.

