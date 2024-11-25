Hyderabad: Woman Crashes Mercedes Benz in Banjara Hills, She Appears Intoxicated

A car crashed into the road median near the City Center shopping mall at Banjara Hills early on Monday morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, was being driven by a woman who reportedly lost control while attempting a turn.

It is suspected that she was intoxicated at the time.

The car collided with the median, but the airbags deployed, helping to avoid serious injuries.

The front of the car crashed through the median wall, leaving it dangling in the air.

Other drivers stopped to assist the woman, who appeared to be under the influence.

The Banjara Hills police arrived at the scene and, along with traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the vehicle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.