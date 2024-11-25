  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman Crashes Mercedes Benz in Banjara Hills, She Appears Intoxicated

Drunk and drive check in Hyderabad.
x

Representational Image.

Highlights

In Hyderabad, a Mercedes Benz crashed into the median near City Center, Banjara Hills, early Monday.

A car crashed into the road median near the City Center shopping mall at Banjara Hills early on Monday morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, was being driven by a woman who reportedly lost control while attempting a turn.

It is suspected that she was intoxicated at the time.

The car collided with the median, but the airbags deployed, helping to avoid serious injuries.

The front of the car crashed through the median wall, leaving it dangling in the air.

Other drivers stopped to assist the woman, who appeared to be under the influence.

The Banjara Hills police arrived at the scene and, along with traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the vehicle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick