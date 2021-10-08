Hyderabad: Woman found dead with throat slit in Shamshabad

A 35-year-old woman was murdered here at Ootpally of Indranagar under Shamshabad municipality limits in Rangareddy district.



The woman, Yadamma, who had been residing alone in Indranagar was attacked by unidentified assailants who slit the throat of woman and killed her.

Locals who found the woman murdered alerted the police who registered a case and took up investigation. The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy. The reason behind the murder is yet to be known.

The police are looking into the CCTV footage in the nearby areas to identify the accused.