Hyderabad: Woman kills daughter, ends life after husband's harassment

Following the harassment from her husband, a woman allegedly killed her 13-month-old daughter and later committed suicide in her house in Nacharam here on Thursday.



The woman who was identified as T Deepika (26), was married to T Chandra Shekhar (30), a private employee, in 2019 and was residing in Koundinya Nagar in Mallapur.

According to the police, they had frequent quarrel with each other. Her husband increased harassing her after she gave birth to a girl and Chandra Shekar allegedly demanding gold for the child from Deepika's parents.

On Thursday, after Chandra Shekar left for work, Deepika is suspected to have killed the child and then died by suicide.

"She is suspected to have first killed their daughter by hanging her with a saree to the ceiling fan and later died by hanging herself from the same ceiling fan," police said, adding that Chandra Shekar returned home and on finding them dead, immediately informed the Nacharam police who have taken up investigation.

Meanwhile, Deepika's parents and relatives staged a protest near the couple's house and the Nacharam police station alleging Chandra Shekhar killed her and the child. They demanded strict action against him.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.