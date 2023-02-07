Hyderabad: Woman losses Rs 50K in online fraud

Hyderabad: A woman fell prey to cyber fraud and was scammed of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of renting out her house on OLX. The victim, Sharada Devi (63), a resident of Shamshabad, owns a house in Andhra Pradesh that she wanted to rent out and posted an advertisement on the OLX portal.

One person calling himself Deepak Pawar, contacted the woman over the phone and asked the victim to share photographs of the house. He enquired about the rent and other details. He pretended to agree to take the house on rent and offered to pay the advance amount through the e-payment gateway.

"The man told the woman that he had sent a link and asked her to click on it to get the amount of Rs 50,000 credited to her account. When the woman clicked the link, instead of money being credited, Rs 50,000 was debited from her bank account," said Shamshabad police. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.