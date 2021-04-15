Hyderabad: Woman security guard set ablaze by employer dies

Kukatpally: A woman security guard, who was set ablaze by her employer four days ago, died while undergoing treatment at hospital on Tuesday night. The employer suspected that the woman security guard had committed a theft.

According to the police, R Muniamma (38) was a native of Nagarkurnool and worked as a security guard at the house of one Naga Kumari located at MIG colony, Kukatpally for the last few years. While she was employed as security guard, her husband worked as a construction worker and they have two daughters and a son.

A few days ago some unknown burglars broke into the house of Naga Kumaria, where Muniamma was employed as a security guard. The burglars stole gold ornaments. On Friday, Naga Kumari and her daughter Swathi blamed Muniamma for the theft and asked her to return the jewelry, but she denied committing the theft.

As the argument intensified between Muniamma and Naga Kumaria along with her daughter, the duo torched her with thinner liquid and lit a match stick and her clothes caught fire. Though tried to escape, she suffered 80 per cent burns, informed T Narsing Rao, Inspector of Kukatpally PS.