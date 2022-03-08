Hyderabad: Women journalists honoured

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday honoured 80 women working in the field of Journalism on the occasion of International Women's Day.

At an event at Taj Krishna on Monday, KTR said that the State was making great strides in all round development empowering women in all the fields. Special emphasis was given in the field of medical and education as it saw a steep drop in infant and maternal mortality rates in the State. The statistics released by the Central Government says that Telanganaholds 3rd rank in the country in providing medical facilities.

To instil confidence among women, the State government is implementing Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi Schemes which reached to nearly 10 lakhs beneficiaries.This also brought down child marriages drastically. The government also introduced a gender sensitive curriculum in schools and is also providing nutritious food to 17 lakh pregnant women and children under Arogya Lakshmi scheme.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that as a gift to women on account of International Women's Day, the government in its budget session announced first of its kind 'Women University' in the State and allocated Rs 100 Crore for establishing the University. Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making large-scale allocations for Women and Child Welfare in the State budget introduced on Monday. She recalled that after the introduction of SHETeams in the State, women had the courage to return home safely during midnight from their jobs.