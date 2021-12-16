Hyderabad: Women only gymnasiums new trend on city outskirts

Hyderabad: As post pandemic blues exacerbates the sense of healthy life among the masses, it is also attracting women to gymnasiums these days that led to opening of more number of 'women only fitness centres' not only in the city but on outskirts too where such gatherings of women, until now, was considered a taboo.

More number of women folk even in municipality areas are joining the gymnasiums as women only facilities are providing them the sense of protection and safety given the presence of same sex companions under the roof during workout.

Women only facilities so far considered as a product of cities where well off women only seen joining the facilities by breaking the taboo. However, newly carved out municipalities too are witnessing the same trend where an adequate number of female health enthusiasts now stepping into women only gymnasiums.

After Jalpally, the newly 'Women only Gymnasium' was opened in Shamshabad. Sensing a demand for such fitness centres the entrepreneurs to think around the necessities the women folk of all walks of life are dearly needed. "We offer the services of expert women trainers who can understand the women trainees better than male instructors. Besides, the women only facility provides them the sense of satisfaction that is lacking in co-facilities, informed M Sai Ram, founder and chairman of 'Fitness Bees' a newly formed Women Only Gymnasium at Shamshabad.