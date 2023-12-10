Hyderabad: Women overwhelmed with free bus travel

Hyderabad: The free bus travel for women under Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana witnessed an overwhelming response as they availed free rides on state-run buses on day one of its rollout on Saturday. A scores of women, girls and third genders availed bus services.

Bus conductors of TSRTC were seen allowing the women travellers on Saturday afternoon soon after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the scheme.

Several women, including ace Indian Boxer Nikath Zareen, travelled in a TSRTC bus after the launch.

While some women seemed unaware of the scheme’s launch, many eagerly waited for their maiden free bus ride. One of them said she was excited that the bus service had finally been launched. They say it helps in their mobility, as they were facing difficulties earlier by spending huge amounts of money for expenses.

“However, TSRTC must also increase the frequency of buses for commuters as it eases our problems,” says Divya.

Around 2 pm, nearly two dozen women waited at the Koti Bus stop.

They knew about the scheme’s launch and carried their Aadhaar and other IDs, a mandatory requirement for the free bus rides. They boarded the RTC’s buses that plies to various routes like Afzal Gunj, Chandrayanagutta, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Kondapur, Lingampally, Secunderabad, Begumpet, among others.

“I no longer have to worry about change. I will just hop on and show my Aadhaar,” says a women passenger brimming with joy.