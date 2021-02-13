Hyderabad: Workshop conducted on combating Covid

Kavadiguda: An orientation workshop on 'COVID-19 - Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination Drive' was organised today by the Regional Outreach Bureau here on Friday.

Addressing the programme, Dr Sudheera, Joint Director, Child Health and Immunisation, Government of Telangana, said, "The Covid vaccine is very safe and available to the public only after testing at all stages.

The State health department will conclude the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers and health care workers today. People in Telangana who are aged above 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbidities would receive COVID-19 vaccine next month.

The artistes hold significant importance in sensitising people on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination Drive."

S Venkateswar, Director General-South, Press Information Bureau, said: "Artistes and performing troupes should give the information in a simple way in form of song and drama" and help disseminate health-related information on Covid and the vaccination drive to the public in remote areas.

Shruti Patil, Director, ROB & PIB, in her inaugural address, said that to create awareness on communication strategy regarding Covid-19, a workshop was organised for the private registered troupes of song and drama.

These troupes will be performing in all districts of the State from February 15 to 17, putting up at least 72 performances in various forms of folk art to convey the messages.

"We are hoping that such direct communication at the field level with performances in local dialects would raise awareness and help us address the issues of both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine eagerness," she said.

Field functionaries of ROB and registered artists from 24 registered from cultural troupes of ROB from Nalgonda, Pedapalli, JayashankarBhupallapally , Karimnagar , Warangal, Nizamabad, Khammam have participated in the workshop.

Bharata Laxmi, Assistant Director, ROB, Hari Babu, Assistant Director, and field publicity officers of Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal were also present at the event.