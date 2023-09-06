Hyderabad: World Conference on Exercise Medicine held in city

Hyderabad: The World Conference on Exercise Medicine was jointly organised by the Palamuru University, International Federation of Physical Education, Fitness and Sports Science Association, India, Indian Federation of Computer Science in Sports in association with Asia College of Exercise Medicine, Malaysia, here from September 2 to 4. Speakers from 14 countries and 300 delegates from all over India participated in the event.

The purpose of the conference was to promote exercise as a medicine in promotion of health, fitness, mental health, healthy life style The event was organized on September 2 at the Brahmakumaris, Gachibowli and on September 3 at Gaudium School and September 4 at VJIT College, according to Prof.Rajesh Kumar, I/c Director of Physical Education, Osmania University.

