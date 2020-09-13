Hyderabad: Yoga trainers switch to online training

Hyderabad: Yoga centres were allowed to reopen from August first week onwards across the country. Accordingly, Yoga centres, studios, and clubs in Hyderabad opened their shutters with high hopes of getting back to normal. Like other sectors that were impacted during the lockdown and also after unlock, yoga centres too were hit.



Due to fear of coming outside of the house to yoga studios where people assemble in groups, health-conscious citizens from Hyderabad did not turn up like before when classes were held continuously in the morning and evening. The footfall was not as desired much to the disappointment of yoga instructors and trainers. However, challenges bring new opportunities and yoga trainers had to go to the tech-way, which is online mode of training. Yoga classes are now being held on Zoom and other online platforms with people joining morning and evening batches and learning yoga from the comforts of their homes without having to step outside.

Noted yoga trainer Aruna Kumari, whose clientele includes women politicians and celebrities, stated that offline classes have reduced, but online classes are the order of the day.

" Earlier there were no online yoga training classes. However, now most of the training is conducted online, which is convenient for yoga learners also," she said, adding that she is now conducting online yoga classes for people in the US, UK, Canada, Australia with some countries to join. Aruna said that Telugu associations in those countries are co-ordinating in organizing these batches. With corona effects to last for a considerable period of nearly two years, she predicted that the online classes trend would continue and stay longer.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Jashnani, Dietician, Yoga Ratna, and Author, said that yoga trainers are in demand in the corona pandemic. " Yoga trainers help is being sought by in quick recovery of covid positive patients in home isolation. Also, people who have recovered from virus infection are also seeking yoga trainers to help to come back to improve their immunity and come back to a normal healthy condition. Consultations and classes are being held online and through WhatsApp," Jyothi added.