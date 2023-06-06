Live
- OTT: ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ locks release date
- KCR plants sapling under Green India Challenge
- Amit Shah public meeting in Vizag postponed to June 11
- Panchagavyadhivasam held at Jammu temple
- watchOS 10 for Apple Watch brings widgets, watch faces, and more
- Visakhapatnam: Waltair team get pat for restoration works
- National Yo-Yo Day
- Medak: People have embraced KCR’s leadership, says Harish Rao
- CM YS Jagan pitches for support to MSMEs
- Alice in Wonderland & her continuing cross-cultural adventures
Hyderabad: Youngistaan organises unique trek
- Over 25 passionate young environmentalists explored the Khajaguda Hills
- The youth actively engaged in an activity known as plogging-combining jogging with picking up plastic waste
Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, members of the Youngistaan Foundation’s Climate Action programme hosted a unique trek to commemorate on Monday. Over 25 passionate young environmentalists explored the Khajaguda Hills in the city outskirts.
The trek also provided a unique opportunity to understand the local rocks while learning essential practices for preserving our environment. In addition to experiencing the landscapes, the youth actively engaged in an activity known as plogging-combining jogging with picking up plastic waste. The group cleaned the trekking trail and picked up the scattered plastic bottles and disposed them.
Arun Daniel Yellamaty Kumar, the founder and director of the Youngistaan Foundation said that the primary mission of the trek was to inspire young individuals to become guardians of our planet.
The group of young adventurers explored, discovered, and found a deep appreciation towards nature.”