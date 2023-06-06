Hyderabad: Youngistaan organises unique trek

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, members of the Youngistaan Foundation’s Climate Action programme hosted a unique trek to commemorate on Monday. Over 25 passionate young environmentalists explored the Khajaguda Hills in the city outskirts.

The trek also provided a unique opportunity to understand the local rocks while learning essential practices for preserving our environment. In addition to experiencing the landscapes, the youth actively engaged in an activity known as plogging-combining jogging with picking up plastic waste. The group cleaned the trekking trail and picked up the scattered plastic bottles and disposed them.

Arun Daniel Yellamaty Kumar, the founder and director of the Youngistaan Foundation said that the primary mission of the trek was to inspire young individuals to become guardians of our planet.

The group of young adventurers explored, discovered, and found a deep appreciation towards nature.”