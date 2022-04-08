Hyderabad: Youth sensitised on ill-effects of tobacco consumption

Hyderabad: Stating that the tobacco was the major risk factor for several chronic diseases, the health experts sensitised the youth on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption and urged them to live a healthy life.

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ranga Reddy district in association with Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI) conducted a sensitisation programme for youth on tobacco consumption and other health issues on the occasion of World Health Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the subject, Ranga Reddy district collector Prateek Jain called upon students to stay away from smoking, and make their campuses tobacco-free.

Voluntary Health Association of India programme manager Venkat Rao spoke on the significance of World Health Day on April 7 and how the day was followed since 1950.

He said that this year has significance as the people were recovering from Covid. "The country needs to focus on diseases like asthma and other respiratory diseases. Tobacco is a major risk factor for several chronic diseases. Hence, it is better to avoid," he said, informing that recently two surveys were carried out, including the Global Adult Tobacco Survey and Global Youth Tobacco Survey, which reported that children as young as 12-year-old were consuming tobacco products, which was a dangerous sign and hence the government was framing guidelines.

Venkat Rao said that the survey was done among 38,000 people and it was found that 48 per cent of them had high cholesterol, 28 per cent had hypertension and 18 per cent were suffering from diabetes. "Unless we take preventive steps, these non-communicable diseases can have severe impact on the health. Healthy life can only lead to a developed country," said Venkat Rao.

DRDO project director Prabhakar Rao said until students were healthy, the country cannot achieve what it wants to. He urged the students to stay healthy and lead a good life. Director NYK Ar Vijaya Rao, State TB Cell IEC officer Jitendra and District Youth Officer Issaiah also spoke on the occasion.