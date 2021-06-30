Hyderabad:Gujarati Galli traders heave a sigh of relief

Koti: CITY's largest electric hub Gujarati Galli- a wholesale electronic market- attracts manu facturers for electronic components and other electronic products, sighed a relief as the market is gradually inching closer to normalcy. However, it is witnessing customers. Electronic showrooms say that even though the government has lifted the lockdown completely, they are yet to see growth in the market.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anand Kumar, who has been selling printers, ink cartridges, and photo papers for almost eight years, said: "Although the lockdown has been lifted completely, my business depends upon weddings happening across the City. Not many weddings are happening as of now."

While the market stacks its goods from States, besides Delhi and Mumbai, those manning the showrooms said that these State have a heavy impact on this market. "Prices shoot up when these States are under strict lockdown, halting the goods to make it through our State," said Satish, a TV distributor for 20 years, who sells his goods in bulk to local small stores. However, he said that the second lockdown in the other States did not affect their market this year, as the goods continued to come.

They felt that during the partial lockdown in the State, the market performed better."People prefer online markets now. They visit multiple shops. During a lockdown, they used to buy goods and leave, which was better." He added that he earns around Rs 40,000-50,000 a day.

As many shopkeepers hail from Rajasthan, they went to hometowns during the first wave. Amid the second wave, they stayed back and ran their business during the relaxation hours. "The market is picking up again, but slowly this year, compared to the first wave. Only 20 per cent of the market has recovered from the loss. Seventy per cent of them are yet to pick up pace," said K Dinesh.

According to him, smaller gadgets and phone accessories remain at top of demand, especially on weekends. Shankar (name changed) visited the electronic hub to get his phone repaired. He reasoned: "This market provides you a cheaper deal against the outside market. It ranges from cheaper qualities to best qualities for customers." The street hawker saw many customers coming from the corner of the City to get their smart phones repaired. The market is a popular destination of raw materials for electronic companies, mobile spares, and other electronic items.