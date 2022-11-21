Hyderabadi's throng Barkas to taste Arabic Ghava

Hyderabad: As temperatures are dropping below 10 degrees, the Hyderabadis are making a beeline to Barkas to enjoy the Arabic ghava. It is known that Hyderabad is famous for Irani chai and a visit to Hyderabad will be incomplete without tasting the Irani chai.

To get rid of winter chills, the people of Hyderabad are thronging Barkas, an area in the Old City to relish Arabic Ghava which can be prepared either with water or milk. It is said that it has medicinal value as it contains ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom. Locals said that the original Arabic Ghava is found rarely and the vendors are selling Sulemani chai.