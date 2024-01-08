Hyderabadis throng Numaish on first weekend

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, was abuzz with crowds thronging in large numbers on the first weekend on Sunday.

For Hyderabadis, visiting the Numaish at the exhibition grounds which took off on January 1 and will continue till February 15, is an annual ritual. On the first weekend, though the stalls were being set up, the exhibition grounds were crowded with people.

They were seen thronging the venue, and enjoying the smell of kebabs, Haleem, and other eatables and witnessing the illumination of giant wheel and other fun games. According to them, the exhibition is a venue of recreation, relaxation, shopping and entertainment for Hyderabadis in particular and Telangana. Some of the visitors come repeatedly for the entertainment, recreation and shopping experience.

Traders from all over the country set up about 2,500 stalls in the exhibition and sold their merchandise like crockery, bedding, artifacts, electronic items, and other items. Moreover, the clothing includes Lucknowi chikankari, Dry fruits and saffron from Kashmir, Handlooms, Wooden Handicrafts, South Indian snacks, North Indian food, and carpets.

“The society would be expecting a footfall of around 25 lakh people this year and have extended the pathways for their easy commute, as on an average 45,000 visitors enter the Exhibition Grounds every day for 46 days. Last year over 23 lakh people visited the Numaish,” said Vanam Satyender. He said “A number of people attending Numaish spend almost their entire day at the venue. The event is more entertaining and vibrant, it is a shopping festival with entertainment.”

The crowds are witnessed on weekends and public holidays. The TSRTC and the Hyderabad Metro Rail are operating special services to cater to the transport needs of the Numaish crowds.