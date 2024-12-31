Hyderabad’s Biggest New Year Eve Party – SkyHyLive | NY2025

Enjoy live music all night with fun songs and dances. There will be unlimited tasty food, from snacks to main dishes, so everyone can find something they like. Drink unlimited soft drinks, mocktails, and more. When the clock strikes midnight, join us for a big countdown and celebrate the start of 2025 together.

Date & Time:

December 31 | 8 PM - January 1 | 12 AM

Location: SkyHy Live, Hyderabad

Here’s the link to book your tickets:

https://insider.in/hyderabads-biggest-new-year-eve-225-skyhylive-dec31-2024/event

Event Location:

SkyHy Live

5th Floor, Sri Tirumala Platinum, above Chandana Brothers, Diamond Hills, Lumbini Avenue, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India.

Rules:

Please bring a valid ID with you. There will be no refunds for tickets. Security checks (frisking) will be carried out at the venue. Dangerous items like weapons or fireworks will not be allowed. The organizers are not responsible for any injury or damage during the event. Latecomers may not be allowed entry, and all venue rules must be followed.