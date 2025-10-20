Hyderabad’s real estate set for sky-high growth: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stressed the rising global profile of Hyderabad while speaking at a property show held in HITEX on Sunday.

He described the expo as a “valuable platform” for middle-class families and youth aspiring to own a home. “For today’s youth and middle-class families, owning a house is a dream. This expo should serve as a gateway to help them realise that dream,” he said.

After presenting awards to several distinguished builders for their contributions to the real estate sector, Reddy emphasised that such expos play a crucial role in educating the public and helping them make informed decisions about property investments. He extended Diwali greetings, praying for light, happiness, and prosperity in everyone’s lives.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s rapid development, Reddy described the city as a “rising global hub,” noting its growth across sectors including defence production, IT, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. “Hyderabad’s transformation is so remarkable that many in Delhi tell me it reminds them of Singapore,” he remarked.

He also spoke about the Central government’s support for key infrastructure projects in the region. “We are positively considering expansion of the Metro Rail, and the Regional Ring Road and Rail Ring Road projects are progressing with alignment surveys underway,” he confirmed. These projects, he said, will further accelerate Hyderabad’s development, especially since 50 per cent of the state’s population resides within the ring region.

Reddy predicted a boom in the real estate sector, stating, “The sky is the limit for Hyderabad’s growth.” He also shared updates on the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and over 40 railway stations across Telangana, aimed at enhancing connectivity and the commuter experience. He concluded that Hyderabad is becoming a city that welcomes people from all regions and professions.