Hydernagar: TRS division general secretary meets Corporator Janakirama Raju

Hydernagar: The newly-elected Hydernagar TRS party committee general secretary Krishna Mudiraj on Tuesday called on local Corporator Janakirama Raju in his office and felicitated him with a shawl. It was described as a courtesy call.

Interacting with Krishna Mudiraj, Raju advised each new committee member to strive for strengthening and developing the party organisation and to take the State government's welfare schemes closer to people. Krishna Mudiraj thanked the Corporator for his election as general secretary.

Among the new committee members present were vice-president Ram Mohan Raju, executive members Narender Reddy, K G Rao, party leaders Ranganadh Raju, Umamaheswara Rao, Vishnu Mudiraj, G Shivaram, Arvind Kumar, Munnayya.