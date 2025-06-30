HYDRAA reclaims public park from decades-old encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has successfully cleared encroachments from a public park in Yellareddyguda. The demolition, carried out on Sunday, restored 1,533 square yards of open space located near the Madhura Nagar Metro Railway Station.

This decisive action was taken following a complaint lodged by members of the Sai Saradhi Nagar Residents Welfare Association through Prajavani, a public grievance programme. After receiving the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered a detailed investigation. Officials from various departments then conducted a joint operation to verify land records.

According to HYDRAA, the encroachments had been in place since 1961, when a layout of 35 plots across 5 acres was developed under the name Sai Saradhi Nagar. The original layout clearly designated the now-vacated land as a park. It was illegally occupied by the descendants of a person named Narayan Prasad, who had constructed a shed on the plot, and the land was never vacated for public use. Investigations further revealed that the heirs of Narayan Prasad, who originally developed the layout, had not only occupied the park land but had also managed to obtain a house number for the illegal structure by allegedly manipulating official systems.

Despite repeated complaints to the GHMC from residents, the park was never restored. With no action taken by the GHMC, the residents finally approached HYDRAA, which promptly cleared the encroachments. To prevent future illegal occupations, officials have installed a “Protected by HYDRAA” board at the site, officially recognising it as public park land.

Residents, who have been fighting for the park’s restoration for over six decades, expressed immense relief following the successful operation. HYDRAA officials issued a stern warning, stating that they would take strict action against any future encroachments on public land.