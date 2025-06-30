  • Menu
HYDRAA Removes Illegal Huts at Sunnam Cheruvu, People Protest

HYDRAA removed 50–70 illegal huts and bore wells near Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad. Locals protested, saying they had land papers. HYDRAA acted after a pollution report.

On Monday, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed illegal buildings near Sunnam Cheruvu lake. Some people were angry and protested the action.

The building owners said this move was not fair and that HYDRAA had taken away their rights.

A few days ago, HYDRAA said that a report from the Pollution Control Board showed that the lake water was dirty because of these illegal structures.

With police help, HYDRAA started removing the buildings early in the morning. They demolished 50 to 70 huts, water tanks, and bore wells near the lake.

Last week, some people protested at the lake. They said they had papers to show that the land plots were given to them.

On Monday, some landowners said that even though the court gave orders, HYDRAA still broke their boundaries.

Sunnam Cheruvu is a large lake, about 32.6 acres wide. It is between Guttal Begumpet and Allapur villages, near the Serilingampally and Kukatpally areas.

