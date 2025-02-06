Hydra’s Bold Move: 300 Yards of Government Land Handed Back to Army Employee

Hydra is taking a firm stand against illegal constructions and encroachments in Hyderabad. On Kukatpally Nizampet Main Road, Hydra officials used JCBs to demolish unauthorized structures built on government land. The land, located behind Nizampet Holistic Hospital, had been officially allotted to an army employee by the government.

Over the years, large-scale construction had taken place around the land allotted to the army employee, including the construction of perimeter walls. Despite fighting this issue for years, the army employee had been unable to reclaim his land. As a result, he filed a formal complaint with Hydra, providing solid evidence of the encroachment.

Following an investigation led by Hydra Commissioner Ranganath, officials confirmed that the land was indeed government property and had been allotted to the army employee. Upon verifying the encroachment, Hydra officials arrived at the site on the morning of February 6, 2025, with JCBs and proceeded to demolish the illegal structures. The gates were broken down, and the boundary walls were removed. The 300-yard land was then officially handed over to the rightful owner, ensuring a clean and clear possession.

Nizampet locals have expressed their joy over Hydra’s decisive action. Many are now calling for similar enforcement against other encroachments in the area. Residents are also thanking Hydra for delivering justice to the victims of land encroachment.