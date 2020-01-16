Hymavathi vows to turn Ward-10 a model area

• Recalls that her son, Kiran, as a Ward member, had taken up many development works

• Hymavathi assures to complete the pending works

• She hails the participation of various sections of people in her campaign

Dammaiguda: To be accessible to people and extending services to them is my goal, says Vasa Hymavathi, a TRS candidate in Ward 10 of Dammaiguda. She aims and wants to develop the ward into a beautiful area with all facilities, while recalling that her son, Kiran, as the Ward member had taken up many development works in colonies in the last five years like drainage, power supply to streetlights and other basic facilities.



Hymavathi assured to complete the pending works and strive for turning the ward into a model municipality if the voters elect her. She hails the participation of various sections of people in her campaign and also the hearty welcome given to her when she approached residents seeking votes. Moved by the people's affection, the TRS candidates holds out the promise that she would not let them down, while noting that Dammaiguda has witnessed marked development in a short period during the TRS rule.

Participating in her campaign on Thursday, TRS leader and former Ward member Jayalakshmi Chary said the ward was designated ninth when Dammaiguda was a gram panchayat. After being upgraded as a municipality, it is now Ward 10. She recalled that development works in the area have been possible with availability of gram panchayat funds. These works include construction of a community hall costing Rs 16 lakh enabling people to meet. Chary said if the TRS candidate is elected, many problems facing the ward would be solved.

Among those who accompanied Hymavathi in her campaign include TRS women's wing leaders Rajeshwari, Padmasri, Venkateswara Chary, Kiran, representatives of various welfare associations in colonies, women's organisations and mahila mandals.