I- Day celebrations marked by patriotic fervour in Shadnagar

Rangareddy: Former MLA, Choulapalli Pratap Reddy of Shadnagar orchestrated a stirring Independence Day celebration at the BRS party office, infusing the atmosphere with patriotic zeal and unity. The 77th Independence Day was commemorated with the unfurling of the National Flag, symbolising the nation’s unwavering commitment to freedom.

Prior to the flag-hoisting, a tribute was paid to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, an act of homage that acknowledged the contributions of these towering figures to the nation’s freedom struggle. Choulapalli Pratap Reddy emphasised the significance of the sacrifices made by countless noble souls in securing the nation’s independence. He urged all citizens to nurture patriotism and draw inspiration from the ideals of youth, fostering a collective spirit of progress and unity. The event saw the participation of TRS party leaders, activists, Pratap Anna Yuva Sena members, and other community members, further underscoring the spirit of togetherness that marks the occasion.

The Independence Day celebrations took on a political hue TPCC State General Secretary, Veerlapalli Shankar addressing the crowd.

“Modi and KCR are meaner than dictators,” asserts, Veerlapalli Shankar.

He emphatically stated that for the country to tread the right path, safeguard the harmony of its people, and achieve economic growth, the Congress party must regain power. Shankar organised a massive rally under the banner of the Congress party in Shadnagar constituency centre, where he also joined the procession on a vehicle carrying a disabled person.

The rally encapsulated the aspirations of Congress leaders and supporters to rekindle the nation’s path to prosperity. Notably, Shankar and his fellow party members participated in ceremonies held across various government offices in the town.

The festivities included paying homage to freedom fighters’ portraits, culminating in the ceremonial unveiling of the national flag. Shankar passionately recalled the contributions of key figures in India’s history, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar, and Jawaharlal Nehru, who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s destiny.