I will stand with ASHA workers; promises BJP's Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy has celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday among the ASHA workers as a mark of respect towards them, setting aside pomp and gaiety which usually seen in such occasions.

He has felicitated about 270 ASHA workers of Bhuvanagiri Assembly Constituency. "As the ASHA workers have rendered unequaled services during Covid-19 pandemic period, I have decided to celebrate my birth day among them," he said.

Several aspirants of constable and sub inspector posts who have been taking free coaching with the aid of Gudur Narayana Reddy Foundation have also participated in the program and shared their happiness with Narayana Reddy.

"I wanted celebration of my birth day to be symbolic with the promises of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party – free education and free health to people of the state. That's why I have invited ASHA workers and job aspirants to the celebrations," he said.

Narayana Reddy who is serving the society through Gudur Narayana Reddy Foundation for the past 22 years has been celebrating his birth days among various sections of the society. He has celebrated his previous birth days with washer men, barbers, weavers and others.

He has established Plasma Donors Association during the severe Covid Pandemic period in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He has served about 12,000 patients during the period when Covid was severe in the state. He has also established Organ Donors Association and striving to provide organs like liver and kidney to the needed.

Through his Foundation, Narayana Reddy has been providing free coaching to the aspirants of constable and sub inspector posts in Bhuvanagiri district. As many as 200 aspirants have passed the preliminary exams and preparing for the main exam. The GNR Foundation has been providing drinking water to the travelers at Gudur Toll Plaza on Hyderabad-Warangal High Way.