iBomma Manager Immadi Ravi Arrested: Key Facts Revealed

New details have come out about Immadi Ravi, the man behind iBomma.

He gave up his Indian citizenship in 2022 and took Caribbean citizenship by paying ₹80 lakh.

He has been living in the Caribbean islands since then.

Visit to Hyderabad

Ravi planned to sell his properties in Hyderabad and Vizag.

He came to Hyderabad three days ago for this work.

He also signed an agreement with a private real estate company.

Ravi had married a Muslim woman through love marriage, but they later separated.

How the Piracy Worked

Ravi is very skilled in technology.

He created the iBomma website and used DRM hacking to upload OTT content illegally.

Police say he created about 60 websites to share pirated movies.

They believe he earned hundreds of crores through this activity.

Ravi lived a luxurious life in the Caribbean using this money.

Police Arrest

Ravi came to Hyderabad from the Netherlands on 15 November.

Police detained him in Kukatpally soon after his arrival.

He ran the piracy network while living abroad.

Some local people helped him, and police have recently arrested several of them.