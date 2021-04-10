Ibrahimpatnam: Rs 7.33 cr sanctioned for road works

Ibrahimpatnam: A total of Rs 7.33 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of new roads in Ibrahimpatnam constituency on Friday. Ibrahimpatnam local legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy said that the funds were sanctioned in the second batch of third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana(PMGSY).



Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Panchayati Raj Minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao had issued orders and allocated Rs 4.76 crore for the construction of new road from Ibrahimpatnamzone, Turpugudem to Kongarakalan via Pocharam and Rs 2.57 crore for the construction of 4.60 km from Yacharam to Koyyalagudem Gate over Chowdepalli Chinchilla.

He said the Central and State governments had sanctioned administrative clearances with 60:40 funds while proposing to develop gravel strewn roads into BT roads. The MLA directed the engineering authorities to take up the construction of these roads immediately.

Ibrahimpatnam Agriculture Committee former chairman Sattu Venkataramana Reddy, MP Kripesh, Yacharam ZPTC ChinnollaJangammaYadaiah, Ramesh Goud, Niranjan Reddy and others were present.