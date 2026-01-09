IIITH’s unique research pathway transforms interns into innovators

Hyderabad: Ina significant departure from conventional academic pathways, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is redefining postgraduate admissions through its “Intern-to-MS/PhD” framework. This model prioritises research potential, hands-on mentorship, and real-world contributions over standardised entrance exam scores.

Overseen by IIITH’s Standing Committee, the alternate route enables faculty to recommend interns directly into research programmes based on sustained performance and mutual trust. Vinod PK, Chair of the Committee, describes it as a more “human” process. “We look beyond test scores to see how a student grows under mentorship,” he explained.

The success of this model is evidenced by students like Om Kathalkar, who transitioned from an intern to a Signal Processing researcher. Under the guidance of Sachin Chaudhari, Om worked on urban air quality monitoring and the EU-funded Pandora project, eventually earning patents and international recognition. Similarly, Tarun, a Mechatronics graduate, joined the Robotics Research Centre to work on smart wheelchair systems, a project that led to a patent and formal MS admission.

The framework also attracts high-calibre candidates from Mars rover clubs, BITS Pilani alumni like Aadith Warrier, and NPTEL stars such as Sriharini Margapuri. Notable alumnus Anmol Goel, now a PhD student at TU Darmstadt, published five papers during his transition from intern to MS student at IIITH’s Precog Lab. IIITH’s outreach includes the College Research Affiliate Programme, which mentors students from partner institutions in AI and emerging technologies. Admissions under this model remain rolling and flexible, allowing faculty to recommend candidates year-round. Looking ahead, the institute plans to expand this route to include professionals with significant industry R&D experience or patents. Madhava Krishna noted that while the process empowers faculty and students, it is used with discretion to preserve academic integrity.