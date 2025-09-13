IIRM Hosts Convocation Ceremony 2025 – Deputy Governor, RBI attends programme

Hyderabad: The Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad, hosted its Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel, Financial District, Gachibowli. The ceremony marked a proud milestone as students of the PGDM 2023–25 batch were awarded their degrees in the presence of eminent dignitaries, faculty, parents, and alumni.

The Director of IIRM, in his address, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to nurturing professionals who will drive innovation, excellence, and ethical leadership in insurance, risk management, and allied financial services.

M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. In his remarks, he emphasized the need for sustainable finance, effective risk management, and leadership in navigating the future of the financial sector.

Financial Sector health is crucial for growth aspirations in the real sectors.

The insurance sector has a vital role in achieving our goal of Vikasit Bharat - says Rajeshwar Rao.

Rajay Kumar Sinha, Member (Finance & Investments), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), attended as the Guest of Honour. He highlighted the evolving opportunities in the insurance and financial services industry and encouraged graduates to embrace innovation and adaptability in their professional journeys.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, faculty members, and proud families, who applauded the graduating students for their achievements. The convocation concluded with the graduates stepping into the next phase of their careers with renewed confidence and determination.