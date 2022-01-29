IIT Hyderabad unveils TiHAN skill development kits

The NMICPS (National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems) Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), IIT Hyderabad, entered into an agreement with the industry to ensure commercial availability of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) kits which will benefit utilization by target institutes, industry, and student enthusiasts. Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, and Dr K R Murali Mohan, Mission Director, NMICPS, Department of Science & Technology, launched the logo and brochure for TiHAN along with the UGV and UAV kits specifically designed for the skill development activities of the hub.

"TiHAN has been at the forefront of innovation in the assigned technology vertical of Autonomous Navigation & Data Acquisition Systems duly fulfilling the target objectives of the National Mission. TiHAN has made significant progress since its inception and development of a testbed for autonomous vehicles, which is the first of its kind by an institute in India, is a testimony to its technological capabilities" said Prof Murthy on the occasion. "TiHAN has made remarkable progress and should now focus on taking the Hub to next level through effective partnerships with industry & start-ups in ensuring translational research as well as commercialization of technological developments," observed Dr Murali Mohan.

Sharing the latest updates on the project, Prof P Rajalakshmi, Project Director, TiHAN, IITH, said that TiHAN has been leading research and development in the assigned vertical and would work closely with other stakeholders like PSUs, government institutes, industry, R&D organisations as well as start-ups in building a strong collaborative network to achieve objectives enshrined as part of NMICPS.

TiHAN at IIT Hyderabad focuses on the research, design, and development of autonomous navigation and data acquisition systems for UAVs, RoVs, etc. With a synergetic industry and academic collaborations, the hub aims at realizing the utilization of autonomous navigation and data acquisition systems in the Indian as well as international context.