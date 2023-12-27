IMD to hold a yearlong celebration to commemorate 150 yrs

Hyderabad: To commemorate 150 years of relentless service to the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a yearlong celebration and the Foundation Day celebration will begin on January 15 and will close its curtain on January 2025.

According to the officials, several national and international scientific events are planned during the year. The yearlong celebration will commence with a national-level function on January 15-2024 at Vigyan Bhawan at New Delhi and the programmes include an inaugural function in the forenoon and a technical session entitled “IMD @150: Past, Present and Future in the afternoon.”