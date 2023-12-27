Live
- Man bites off father’s nose
- Khammam: 10-day ‘Praja Palana’ drive from tomorrow
- Veerlapalli seeks expenditure report for Rs 50 crore fund
- Cong will release proof of BRS’ loot soon: Komatireddy
- Five vehicles collide due to foggy condition at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam
- FIR filed against BJP MP Pratap Simha for calling CM Siddaramaiah 'sluggish'
- Karimnagar: Bandi to adopt temple
- AP Congress leaders to attend AICC meeting to discuss on party prospectus in the state
- CPI 99th Formation Day: Call to end Modi regime
- Strive for success of Praja Palana, Ministers tell officials
Just In
IMD to hold a yearlong celebration to commemorate 150 yrs
Highlights
Hyderabad: To commemorate 150 years of relentless service to the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a yearlong celebration...
Hyderabad: To commemorate 150 years of relentless service to the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a yearlong celebration and the Foundation Day celebration will begin on January 15 and will close its curtain on January 2025.
According to the officials, several national and international scientific events are planned during the year. The yearlong celebration will commence with a national-level function on January 15-2024 at Vigyan Bhawan at New Delhi and the programmes include an inaugural function in the forenoon and a technical session entitled “IMD @150: Past, Present and Future in the afternoon.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS