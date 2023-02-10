In a mix-up, Hyderabad-Vizag Indigo flight misses 37 luggages

Hyderabad: In a case of mix-up, an IndiGo flight has reportedly forgot to carry the check-in luggage of several passengers on a domestic flight which took off at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



It is learnt that at least 37 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam were annoyed after they found their luggage missing.

In this regard, the airline released a statement confirming the error and said that it is working towards relocating the bags.

According to the statement, the cause of the missing luggage was due to a human error on the part of the airline's staff. In their apology statement, the airlines stated that special arrangements were being made to deliver the missing luggage personally to the passengers' homes.

Miffed passengers reported waiting for several hours before being informed that their luggage had been left behind in Hyderabad.