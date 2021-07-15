Incessant rain spikes inflows to Osmansagar, Himayathsagar

Rajendranagar: With just two days of incessant rain, the Himiyathsagar and Osmansagar lakes are getting inflows from the catchment areas. However, they have only slight impact on the storage of the reservoirs.

While Osmansagar received 0.132 tmc during the last 24 hours from the catchments areas like Janwada, Balkapur and Shankarpalli, in Vikarabad district, Himayathsagar, though in less volume, got inflows from its feeding channels like Moinabad, Shadnagar, Amdapur and Nagarguda.

According to officials, the storage capacity of Himayathsagar is 1759.40 ft, as recorded on July 14, while it stood at 1758.75 ft the previous day. On July 13 showers began to impact the lake, which has a full capacity of 1763.50 ft.

This means at least 0.65 ft increase during the last 24 hours. This is comparatively equal amount of inflow recorded during the past week. The lake saw an increase of 0.7 ft during the week when the capacity was 1758.70 on July 7.

According to official statistics, Osmansagar received 0.132 tmc inflows as a result of copious rain during the last 24 hours in its catchment areas.

Monsoon showers coupled with inflows from the catchment areas brought a slight increase of 0.8 ft in storage. Its capacity stood at 1783.25 ft on July 14, as against 1782.45 ft the previous day.

Its full tank level is 1790 @ 3.9 tmc. Officials overseeing the lakes are of the view that there is a possibility of lifting the crest gates if rain continues. They have a long way to go before the season ends.