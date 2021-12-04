India International Travel Mart on at HITEX

Hyderabad: India International Travel Mart (IITM), the major celebration of tourism and travel show, being held at HITeX exhibition Centre was inaugurated by Minister of Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud on Friday.

The IITM is organising the three-day exhibition in the Hyderabad edition of the Travel Mart from December 3 to 5 with free entry. The event has 20 State Tourism departments which makes it one of the highlights.

The State is the host at IITM-2021, while Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and UP are the partner States. Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are the feature States; HP, Punjab, Goa, Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh are the focus States.

More than 100 travel organisations, hotels and resorts participated, making it one of the most diverse ranges of hospitality products on display. The mart is supported by India Tourism. The event showcased diverse tourism segments such as pilgrimage travel, adventure, cultural pursuits, shopping tours. They offer attractive discounts on spot bookings for winter holidays.

Uppala Srinivas Gupta, chairman, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), held discussions with other State tourism officials and shared recent developments in the tourism sector.

He highlighted that "Telangana is glowing like a diamond and blooming with back to back awards for State Tourism like UNESCO site Ramappa Temple and best tourism village Pochampally - Land of Ikkath."

Sphere Travel Media Director Sanjay Hakhu said, "As we recover from the pandemic to get back into business mode, India has emerged as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel industry, both for leisure and business travel. A combination of factors is responsible for the growth and demand of travel within the country. The visitor profile is on a B2B & B2C format and will have over 15,000 visitors over three days."