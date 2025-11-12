India Joy B2B 2025 powers Hyderabad’s rise as creative capital

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The IndiaJoy B2B 2025 initiative, powered by WAVES Bazaar and Aha and organised by ProducerBazaar and IndiaJoy, has successfully reaffirmed Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a leading hub for the AVGC-XR and film industries. The event, held on Monday, brought together top creators, studios, and content buyers, further energising India’s creative economy through collaboration and innovation.Marketplace and InvestmentThis year’s IndiaJoy B2B featured two marquee platforms: the Indian Film Market and the WAVES Animation Bazaar.

Together, they attracted 120 sellers from across India and 35 high-profile buyers representing key brands, entertainment houses, and digital platforms. The gathering facilitated new partnerships in co-production, content licensing, and strategic business tie-ups.A key highlight was the announcement by Sprouts Studio of a Rs 6 crore fund to support original intellectual properties linked with the WAVES Animation Bazaar and Indian Film Market.

This initiative will empower emerging producers, animators, and content creators to develop high-quality projects with global appeal.The WAVES Animation Bazaar showcased 18 emerging creators and IP holders whose innovative works reflected India’s expanding talent pool. Prominent buyers, including Aha, Zee, Spirit Media, JioHotstar, Suresh Productions, ETV Win, Watcho, Northstar Entertainment, and Alpha Pictures, participated.

Proposals worth an estimated Rs 24 crore in content monetisation were pitched and actively discussed, underscoring the commercial potential of India’s creative market.Government Endorsement and InnovationAt the inaugural session, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, emphasised the event’s transformative role. He remarked that bringing sellers and buyers together under one roof will further energise India’s entertainment trade and likened the impact of the WAVES initiative to that of the IPL in cricketuniting creativity and technology to reshape the sector.The collaboration with WAVES Bazaar not only spotlighted next-generation creators but also reinforced the “Create in India” mission by promoting original storytelling for global audiences. The WAVES Bazaar Pavilion also hosted the CIC Winners Showcase, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Over 20 winners from the AVGC–XR sector presented groundbreaking projects, including virtual reality tools, educational tech devices, gaming prototypes, and animation films.Young innovators interacted with Secretary Sanjay Jaju, sharing their creative journeys. Several participants also presented their pitches during the “Pitch to Deal” segment, a dedicated B2B platform linking creators with investors.

The high-value proposals and visible government support demonstrate India’s commitment to establishing itself as a global powerhouse in media, entertainment, and immersive technologies.