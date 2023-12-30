Indian Stone Crafts extends New Year wishes, briefs their services

Indian Stone Crafts extends New Year wishes to Hyderabad. In briefing Indian Stone Crafts stated that they are happily serving Hyderabad Telangana since 2011 as a famous stone designing.

They said that are offering excellent arrangements on a wide range of stones and provide everything the customer need from stone slabs to designs and installations.

Here are the services

• Stone carving

• All types of cobble stone

. Terracotta tiles and roof tiles

• Mural 2D/3D engraving

• Stone Cladding & Paneling

• Quota stone ends all

• Tandoor stone all ends

• Brick cladding

• A stone statue

• Stone Fountain & Gazebos

• MOP & Metals inlay work

• Marble Puja Mandir

• Stone Pity & Partition

• Stone wash basin

• Terrazzo flooring

Stone 3D/5D/Hydro Finish

• Stepping Stone & Stone Paving

• Stone Pebbles