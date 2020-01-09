Indian varsities need to grow, go global

Hyderabad: "Universities are not only the citadel of learning and enrichment but they are also places of free discussions and debates. They represent a particular way of thinking which needed to be preserved. Institutions need autonomy, leadership and funds to grow at international level," said Scientist and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee, Dr Shahid Jameel, CEO, Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, New Delhi.

He delivered a lecture on the topic, 'What is a University?' at the 22nd Foundation Day at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday. Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, the Vice-Chancellor, presided over the event. Taking a critical view of the contemporary education system which neither supports innovation nor encourage civic sense, he stressed the need to equip the students with problem-solving aptitude.

nalities like Pandit Nehru and Maulana Azad to drive home his message. Comparing the western education system with Indian education, he expressed dismay over the procedure adopted here for appointments and assessments. Hierarchical governance is not good for the Universities, he suggested. We need to trust each other however we discuss personalities instead of ideas, he added.

He pointed out that education was both private and public good. It produces pragmatic citizens. Speaking about funding, he said that universities which are facing shortage of funds should look for external resources like CSR supports.

Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his presidential remarks praised the lecture as thought-provoking. The foundation day is in fact a day of self-assessment, he felt. He also called for more stress on training aspect of education, citing the Japanese model of education system which, he said, is quite effective.