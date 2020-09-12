India's Hoang Tuan : Free distribution of rice taken up in name of Rice ATM becomes popular

Hyderabad: One never knows who can inspire and how. It comes from the most unexpected quarter at times. In the case of Ramu, 40 a HR manager at ETG Global Services, a software company, the inspiration came from a woman who was herself poor, yet managed to help others. "I got the idea from the watchman's wife Lakshamma in my colony who spent half her salary that is Rs 600 to buy food for hungry migrant workers. I knew I had to do something," said Ramu.

In April, he set up Rice ATM near a grocery shop at Rock Hills Colony, LB Nagar. Technically, it is not an ATM like the one developed in Vietnam by Hoang. Instead, rice bags and other ration kits on placed a table near a grocery store at LB Nagar.

A blackboard is placed mentioning the details and contact number 9000998877 through which people can contact organisers. "For this initiative no identification card is necessary, people who are in need are provided with rice bags free of cost. The kit comprises rice, atta, oil, yellow dal, sugar, tea, chili, turmeric powder, and tamarind," says Ramu.

When someone approaches us, we talk to them about their problem and based on their requirements we divide them into two categories. The first category is for senior citizens and poor single mothers. This contains 25 kg of rice and other grocery items for a month and can be refilled again after one month.

The second category is for daily wage earners, they are been provided with five days of dry ration, along with 5 kg of rice with an idea to encourage them to find work. Every morning, bags are placed next to the board and refilled when required. I have tied up with a grocery store that keeps an eye during the day and at night our colony watchman keeps eye and this service is for 24X7.

On an average, Ramu gets 50 calls. Volunteers deliver the kit to seniors who cannot come all the way.

"I have withdrawn Rs 4.5 lakh FD and also some of my savings. Total I have spent Rs 23 lakh till date," he says.

Many people voluntarily came forward to extend financial help to run this service and also 10 volunteers are helping distribute rice bags. Around 100 to 150 people pick up rice bags every day and till today around 15,000 families have been provided with the rice bags.

Born in Nalgonda district, Dosapati moved to Hyderabad to do MBA at Osmania University and completed a human resource management course from IIM, Lucknow. Apart from this, he is involved in various social activities including blood donation campaign, tiffin box challenge and exchange plastic with saplings.