Indira Park-VST steel flyover awaits inauguration by KTR

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ronald Rose, along with Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, and senior officials, on Monday inspected the work of steel flyover between Indira Park and VST.

The GHMC commissioner stated that the flyover being built at a cost of nearly Rs 450 crore, will be thrown open for the public soon.

Speaking to the media, he said after its inauguration the flyover will be the 20th to come up in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Under SRDP, the GHMC is undertaking 48 major works; of them 35 have already been completed. Once ready, the flyover will be the 36th project under SRDP. and the 20th flyover to be added in Hyderabad. The remaining 13 flyovers are being completed on a war-footing basis."

The MLA said after the VST flyover is inaugurated, the heavy day-long traffic between Ashoknagar, RTC Crossroads, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Amberpet, Uppal and beyond will ease. The flyover has been built over four major junctions; it will go a long way in easing traffic on the stretch. Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the flyover. The flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes; it is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the government’s ambitious SRDP initiative, he added.