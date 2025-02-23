Industry experts bat for skill-based multidisciplinary education

Hyderabad: Industry experts throw their weight behind the skill-based multidisciplinary education through policy transformation. At the Conference on ‘Higher Education & Skill Development’ organised by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) the key industry leaders vowed to transform Telangana as a global education hub by 2050.

Under the theme ‘Thriving Telangana by 2050 through Education & Youth Empowerment’, the conference was held in collaboration with Telangana Development Forum (TDF) and was also addressed by Senior Government officials. During his welcome address in the inaugural session D Sai Prasad, Chairman, CII said that as the State moves towards a more technologically advanced and sustainable economy, several sectors stand out for their growth potential and ability to drive job creation through 2050 and beyond. “There is a need for a shift towards skill based multidisciplinary education. For developing Telangana as a global education hub, there is a need for policy transformation and governance. With the present proportion of skill development, the industry will not be able to sustain itself for 30 years from now. Hence we started a series of training sessions across the State. There is need for fundamental balance and even farmers should be engaged in the transition by engaging them part time for MSMEs,” he felt.

He also mentioned that there is a need to achieve gender parity at the workplace. As a country we are evolving continuously. He advocated that Telangana’s cultural heritage and human capital play a key role in the development of the country and encouraged everyone to propagate the same to the rest of the world.

Prof Kodandram, MLC said that providing the required infrastructure and information to the students is important. Improving the governance of the universities and providing necessary funds, introducing new teaching methods are required to improve quality in education.

Dr Jaya Prakash Narayan, Founder, Foundation for Democratic Reforms needs to bring flexibility to education. Manufacturing engineers without proper skills may need a big change. If our intention is strong, many people are willing to support improving the quality of education. The education system needs a massive shift to ensure that our students will do exceptionally well. Anil Kumar V Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, Dr G Gopal Reddy, Trustee & Past Chairman, TDF -USA), Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, Kaveri University, C V Raman, Chief Technology Officer & Member, Executive Committee, Maruti Suzuki Ltd and others spoke.