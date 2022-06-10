Inner Wheel Club of Sec'bad adopts White Peacock

Hyderabad : As a part of the animal adoption, the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad adopted One White Peacock for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad President, Lata Shah, along with Secretary, Meera Gauri, Rotary club of Secunderabad member Chetan Shah and Dayanand Gauri visited Nehru Zoological Park and presented a cheque of Rs 30,000 to S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Lata Shah along with the club members visited the Birds Aviary particularly the White Peacock Enclosure and expressed satisfaction and happiness that all the enclosures are maintained neat and clean. Happy to see all the animals in their respective enclosures are very healthy and active, she said.

Speaking on the occasion S Rajashekar thanked Lata and other club members for showing great gesture towards Wildlife conservation by adopting a White Peacock.